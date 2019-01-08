Tigers overwhelm Tide

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Second-ranked Clemson reclaimed its spot at the top of the college football mountain for the second time in three years. The Tigers dominated in their 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Clemson finished the day 10-of-15 on third down while holding the Crimson Tide to 3-of-6 on fourth down. The Tigers (15-0) also intercepted Tua Tagovailoa twice, including a pick-six for A.J. Terrell and stopped the Tide (1-14) on downs three times in the second half.

Each week, The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to players who contributed with excellent individual performances.

Justyn Ross

Freshman Justyn Ross played out of his mind in the College Football Playoff and went off in the championship game. He finished the game with six receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown.

His longest touchdown of the game was a 74-yard score, as Ross made an inside move and scampered into the end zone. He also hauled two stellar highlight catches including a one-handed grab that snagged SportSCenter Top-10 honors as the No. 1 play.

AJ Terrell

Terrell grabbed the momentum for the Tigers on the first drive for the Crimson Tide. Tagovailoa dropped back to pass after a couple of competitions and threw into what they thought was man coverage.

But, Terrell jumped in front of the pass and took it 42-yards into the end zone giving Clemson a 7-0 lead.

Tee Higgins

Higgins played an outstanding game at wide receiver, with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. His longest reception was a 27-yard catch on third down and his touchdown came on a five-yard catch.

Trayvon Mullen

Mullen locked down the Crimson Tide at corner Monday night. He finished the day with six tackles including a sack. He also intercepted a Tagovailoa pass and returned it 46 yards to set up a touchdown drive.

Travis Etienne

Etienne did not have the craziest game on Monday night, but he did enough. He finished the day with a a pair of touchdowns, he carried the ball 14 times for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns including a 17-yard touchdown in the first half. He also scored on a five yard shovel pass for a receiving touchdown.