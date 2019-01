SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson claimed its third national championship and second title in three seasons this past Monday night.

Entering the game the Tigers were 5.5 point underdogs and nobody in the national media seemed to give them a chance against undefeated and No. 1 Alabama. Clemson dominated the Crimson Tide in a 44-16 stomping at Levi’s Stadium.

After a season long hiatus from social media the Clemson players took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. Here is what they’re saying:

What a way to go out! Can’t be more thankful to my teammates and coaches for an unbelievable year! “As a man thinketh so is he” #15-0 #BestEver — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) January 8, 2019

WE DID THAT!!! BEST EVER!!! … thanks for doubting us 😉 #15-0 — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 8, 2019

We The Best Ever No Rap Cap…. Lets Talk.. Seasons Over We Ready For All The Debates😭 — Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) January 8, 2019

Rolled the dice and watched them bet on everybody but us… #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/50O1ezGliJ — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) January 8, 2019

Thank you Tiger Nation for believing in us, we love you. THE BEST IS YET TO COME‼️ Natty Daddy 🤪 — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 8, 2019

Like I Said Don’t Let Nobody Brainwash Y’all And Put Somebody On A Pedestal — Clelin Ferrell (@Cle_Missile) January 8, 2019