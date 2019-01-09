Lamar decides to turn pro

Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will forgo his senior season and will put his name into the NFL Draft hat.

Lamar is the second junior from Clemson to announce his intentions to leave school a year early to enter the NFL Draft. Junior corner Trayvon Mullen announced his plans to turn pro earlier in the day.

Lamar played a big role in why Clemson won a second national championship in the last three years. He was the Tigers’ starting middle linebacker back this season, while ranking third on the team with 80 tackles.

The junior recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, including 3 sacks. He also had one interception which he returned 43 yards in the Tigers’ win at Florida State back on Oct. 27.

Lamar was a Butkus Award Finalist and was a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. He was also a second-team All-ACC selection.

In all, Lamar started 22 games in his Clemson career, including 14 this season as he helped Clemson lead the nation in scoring defense at 13.1 points per game.