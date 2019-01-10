Clemson drops road contest at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson University men’s basketball made a late push in the second half but could not overcome a game-high 15-point deficit in its 61-53 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (10-5, 0-2 ACC) were paced once again by Marcquise Reed who finished with a game-high 16 points. Reed also collected six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the contest.

With his third rebound of the night, Reed became just the 11th player in program history to amass at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career. He also surpassed former teammate and Tiger standout forward Donte Grantham on the all-time scoring list and now ranks 33rd in Clemson history.

Elijah Thomas was the first Tiger to reach double-figures and finished with 13 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Despite an eight-point deficit at halftime and committing eight turnovers on its first 11 possessions of the second half, the Tigers were able to close to within just six of the Orange (11-4, 2-0 ACC) at 56-50 with 3:46 to play, but could not get over the hump.

Clemson returns to the friendly confines of Littlejohn Coliseum for its ACC home opener on Saturday, Jan. 12 against No. 4/1 Virginia. Tipoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Notes: Marcquise Reed passed former teammate Donte Grantham on Clemson’s all-time scoring list … Reed now ranks 33rd overall with 1,114 points … he remains 11 points shy of passing Jerry Pryor (1985-89) for 32nd all time … Reed became just the 11th player in program history to amass at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career … Reed posted three more steals and remains 12 shy of tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th all-time in Clemson history … Reed’s 16 points marked his 83rd career double-digit scoring game of his career (83-out-of-115 career games) … Elijah Thomas led the Tigers with seven rebounds and now has 494 for his Clemson career … Thomas remains 110 boards shy of tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time list in program history … Shelton Mitchell is 86 points away from 1,000points in his Clemson career.