Etienne soaking up his championship moment

SANTA CLARA- Calif. – It was quite the night for Clemson running back Travis Etienne, as he had three touchdowns and rushed 86 yards in Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama to win the 2019 College Football National Championship.

Etienne on his first national championship

“It was an unbelievable night, man. I want to give thanks to God for putting me in a position like this. The coaches put us in an unbelievable position. My teammates, offensive line, they did a hell of a job today. I’m just grateful for those guys.”

Etienne on Clemson’s offensive line

“Those guys up front, they grinded all year. Coming into this game many people thought… I don’t know they must not have watched film or something. But the credit those guys get is just unbelievable because I feel like they’re the best offensive line in the country and just having those guys go out there and being able to make plays, I’m just so grateful for them.”

Etienne on Clemson’s seniors

“It’s unbelievable to go out there and send Adam Choice out there like we did in that fashion. I’m thankful for him. He has really helped mold me into the back that I am today. All those seniors are giving us advice when we need it and just being the leaders that we need.”

Etienne on what it took to get here

“I was just thinking about all of the work we put in throughout the season. It paid off and it doesn’t go unnoticed. It was a grind. We’ve been working last year since January. And just to go through all of that and just to get here you have to soak it all in.”

Etienne on the locker room celebration

“The locker room was a great feeling. An unbelievable experience for me. Just never been part of a championship team. To do it the way we did, 15-0, we’re a part of the best ever now.”