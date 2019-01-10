From the Sidelines - National Championship Game

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this special edition my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines of Levi’s Stadium.
No surprise, Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell announced on Twitter Thursday night he will declare himself eligible for the NFL Draft. Many expected the All-American to enter the NFL Draft pool this year (…)
For the first time in four years, Dabo Swinney will not see Christian Wilkins face when he meets with the current members of the 2019 Clemson team on Friday. That’s right, the 2019 season starts taking (…)
K’Von Wallace announced Thursday after considering the NFL he will return to Clemson for one more season. Wallace’s return is a big get for a Clemson defense that is already losing three of its (…)
CORAL GABLES, FL — In a huge statement early in conference play, the Clemson Tigers registered a come-from-behind win against the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes for their first victory over a ranked opponent in (…)
Among the 74,800 people in attendance for Monday’s national title game was one of Clemson’s top targets regardless of class. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. (…)
SANTA CLARA- Calif. – It was quite the night for Clemson running back Travis Etienne, as he had three touchdowns and rushed 86 yards in Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama to win the 2019 College (…)
The Clemson Tigers are on the top of the college football world for a second time in three years after winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship over Alabama. What’s next for the (…)
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson capped off a perfect season with a dominating 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama on Monday in Levi’s Stadium. The challenge all season was to “leave no doubt” (…)