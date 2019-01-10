Top Peach State OL explains why Tigers made his top group

Buford (Ga.) 2020 offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin narrowed down his list of close to 20 scholarship offers earlier this month when he named a top five via Twitter.

Clemson made the cut, along with Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

“It’s just getting to the point where I have a good idea who wants me vs. where I’m interested in,” McLaughlin told The Clemson Insider. “These are the places I’m interested in still visiting this spring. It’s not realistic to go on a ton of visits.”

McLaughlin (6-4, 265) received an offer from Clemson while on campus Sept. 1 for the season-opener against Furman, then returned to Death Valley in October for the NC State game. The Tigers have impressed him and thus earned a place in his top group.

“It’s a really good school with really good football,” he said. “I’ve never heard anyone that’s gone there say anything bad about it, only good things.”

McLaughlin is planning to visit Clemson again but hasn’t yet set a date. He continues to communicate regularly with the coaching staff.

“[They’re telling me] just keep working and be patient with them because they already have three (O-line) commits,” he said.

McLaughlin has a loose timetable for when he’ll make his commitment.

“It could be either the end of this month or NSD depending on how these next few visits go,” he said.

What will McLaughlin be looking for as he goes on visits and evaluates the schools on his short list?

“Good education and a program that’s competitive. Also I’m going to go to the place that I’m most wanted and needed,” he said.