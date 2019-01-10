Wallace to return for another year with the champs

The NFL is something I thought I could never grasp at one point in my life. I know what I can do. But God! He has a better plan. He sees what I don’t. He told me to be patient. So that’s what I’m doing. #ToGodBeTheGlory pic.twitter.com/gQMybVs5dj

— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 10, 2019