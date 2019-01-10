Wallace to return for another year with the champs

K’Von Wallace announced Thursday that after considering the NFL he will return for one more season at Clemson.
Latest
Clemson women keep rolling
CORAL GABLES, FL — In a huge statement early in conference play, the Clemson Tigers registered a come-from-behind win against the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes for their first victory over a ranked opponent in (…)
5-star Uiagalelei feels the love from Clemson fans at national title game
Among the 74,800 people in attendance for Monday’s national title game was one of Clemson’s top targets regardless of class. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback D.J. (…)
Etienne soaking up his championship moment
SANTA CLARA- Calif. – It was quite the night for Clemson running back Travis Etienne, as he had three touchdowns and rushed 86 yards in Clemson’s 44-16 victory over Alabama to win the 2019 College (…)
What's next for Clemson football?
The Clemson Tigers are on the top of the college football world for a second time in three years after winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship over Alabama. What’s next for the (…)
Scott not surprised by Lawrence's performance
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Clemson capped off a perfect season with a dominating 44-16 win over No. 1 Alabama on Monday in Levi’s Stadium. The challenge all season was to “leave no doubt” (…)
Clemson drops road contest at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson University men’s basketball made a late push in the second half but could not overcome a game-high 15-point deficit in its 61-53 loss to Syracuse on Wednesday night. The (…)
Swinney wins Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award
HOUSTON — The American Heart Association announced tonight that Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has been named the recipient of the 2018 Paul “Bear” Bryant Award. Now in its 33rd year, the award (…)
The secret on why Clemson can beat Alabama
It has been two days since Clemson dominated Alabama in the national championship and people still can’t believe it. It’s not that people don’t believe the Tigers are capable of beating the Tide, (…)