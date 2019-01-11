4-star WR, Justyn Ross’s former teammate set to visit Clemson again

One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets for the 2020 class also happens to be close friends with one of Monday’s national title game heroes, Tigers wideout Justyn Ross.

Ross hails from the same high school — Central High in Phenix City, Ala. — as Clemson four-star receiver target E.J. Williams, who was watching when his former teammate racked up six catches for a career-high 153 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s win over Alabama in the national championship game.

“Great win. It ended better than I expected, especially the way my brother Ross played,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “But he’s been doing that so it’s nothing new.”

Williams (6-3, 185) received an offer from Clemson in July and has been recruited hard by the Tigers since. According to Williams, he hears from receivers coach Jeff Scott and/or area recruiter Todd Bates nearly every day.

“Basically that they are WRU,” Williams said of what he’s been hearing from the coaches. “They show me lots of love and they aren’t just worried about me. They ask me how my mom’s doing, too, and she’s a big factor.”

Williams says his mother is fond of the Tigers. She and Williams have visited Clemson together on two occasions.

“The environment and the home feeling,” Williams said of what his mom likes about Clemson. “And everybody is so nice, especially the fans.”

Williams was invited to visit Clemson again for the program’s elite junior day toward the end of this month and said he plans to make the trip with his mother. He also has a planned visit to Florida State.

“It’s great to visit every college and I look forward to all visits,” he said.

Williams says his mother is high on Auburn as well. The SEC’s Tigers have also offered Williams, as have schools such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He isn’t claiming any favorites at this time.

“It’s a working process right now,” he said. “I honestly don’t know.”

What will be the deciding factors for Williams when he makes his commitment in the future?

“It all depends on depth chart and how me and my mom feel,” he said. “My mom plays a big role in recruitment.”

Williams is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect from Alabama and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2020 class per Rivals.