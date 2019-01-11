Tigers ready for Championship Parade, then trip to White House on Monday

If things were not already hectic enough for the Clemson football staff, players, coaches and administration since the Tigers beat Alabama on Monday night to win the 2018 National Championship, it’s about to get even more.

The White House and the Clemson Athletic Apartment officially announced Friday Clemson will visit the White House and see President Trump once again this coming Monday. They’ll do that after hosting Saturday’s Championship Parade in Clemson.

“The university is appreciative of the opportunity to participate in this time-honored White House tradition for the second time in three years as we celebrate Clemson’s commitment to excellence on and off the playing field, and our football team’s record-setting 2018 football season,” the athletic department said in a statement to The Clemson Insider on Friday.

It has been a whirlwind week for the Tigers’ after their 44-16 thrashing of previously undefeated Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and Trayvon Mullen attended a 9 a.m. PST., Champions Press Conference at the San Jose Marriott. Soon after the team departed the Bay Area for Clemson, where it arrived Tuesday evening.

The National Champions were greeted by thousands of fans when they made it back to Clemson, where several players and Swinney spoke to the fans in the parking lot beside Jervey Gym.

On Wednesday morning, the majority of the team had class as the university opened the spring semester.

Swinney and the rest of the Clemson coaches met with the returning players on Friday, as they turn the book on 2018 and get set to begin work on the 2019 season. Friday’s team meeting was the first official meeting for the 2019 team.

The Tigers will be up early on Saturday morning as the city of Clemson and Clemson University throws a Championship Parade for the National Champions as well as a celebration at Memorial Stadium, where they are expecting around 70,000 people. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. (see parade route and details below.)

After a day rest on Sunday, the Tigers will board a plane on Monday to Washington, D.C., where they will be President Donald Trump’s guest at the White House in Washington, D.C.

I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

The Clemson football team, athletic department and university administration are looking forward to visiting the White House on Monday evening.

TIMELINE

Parade Info

Parade will start at 9am

Parade route: Will start downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street Parade will proceed to HWY 93 and turn left onto HWY 93 in front of Bowman Field The route will then take a right onto Calhoun Drive and finally take a right onto Fort Hill Street where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium

Parade will include Players, Coaches, Administrators, Invited Guests, Tiger Band, Cheerleaders, Rally Cats, Mascots and many more!

Stadium Celebration

Memorial Stadium gates will open 7:00 AM

Highlights/Replay from the Championship game will play on the video board up until it’s time for the parade to start

Parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9:00 AM

The Stadium Celebration will start at approximately 10:30 AM

Coaches, Players and Special Guests will speak to the crowd

The celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game. The parade and stadium celebration are free admission, no ticket required. Tickets for the basketball game are available for purchase here.

Clear Bag Policy: