4-star WR Lambert ‘would love’ to catch passes from Lawrence

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert is starting to see his recruiting process heat up. The Class of 2020 standout holds well over a dozen offers and has been hearing from a slew of major programs, including Clemson.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Lambert (6-1, 170) to get the latest on his recruitment.

“Texas A&M, Clemson, (Virginia) Tech, Duke, USC, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Tennessee, etc.,” Lambert said, listing the schools he has been in contact with.

According to Lambert, he has been in touch with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, who is planning to pay him a visit during the contact period.

“He’s excited to get down to my school,” Lambert said. “Also can’t wait for me to come up and be on campus and spend some more time with the staff.”

Lambert, a national top-150 prospect per multiple recruiting services, told TCI he plans to be back at Clemson for its elite junior day on Jan. 26.

“Really looking forward to this trip,” he said. “And just a great time as always.”

Lambert received an offer from Clemson last May after attending the Tigers’ junior day in March. He then returned to campus for the win over NC State in October.

What is he hoping to get out of the upcoming trip to Tigertown?

“Looking for that welcoming feeling all around campus from players and the staff honestly,” he said. “And an overall great time.”

Last night, Lambert released a list of his top 11 schools which included Clemson, Southern Cal, Florida, Duke, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Penn State, Virginia and Tennessee in no particular order.

When he considers Clemson, especially after the national championship victory, Lambert says the thought of playing for Wide Receiver U – and catching passes from star quarterback Trevor Lawrence – is highly appealing to him.

“The receivers they continue to produce is crazy,” he said. “Catching from Trevor would also be a crazy deal. He’s a crazy quarterback. I would love it honestly.”

Lambert says he is not sure yet when he will make his commitment decision. When the time is right for him to do so, he will weigh a number of factors as he chooses a school.

“I’m just looking for a great academic system, but just a passing offense, great staff, great school, energy, campus vibes and a great college experience that can prepare me for the next step in life,” he said.

Lambert, who hails from the same school, Maury High School, as Clemson signee Sheridan Jones, said he also wants to visit Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina and Duke moving forward.