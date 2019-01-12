Clemson Football hands out team awards

Michael Allen Named Brian Dawkins Award Winner
Former Clemson football player Michael Allen, now a successful architect in the Greenville, S.C. area, received the 2019 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson Football Awards banquet on Saturday night. The honor is presented each year by the program to a former player who has had success professionally and in terms of community service after his Clemson career.
Allen was one of the most versatile football players on Tommy West’s teams between 1995 and 1998. The four-year letterman was a solid contributor to three bowl teams. He started his career as a running back as a freshman, then played on defense his final three years.
An off-and-on starter, he had a 50-yard interception return in Clemson’s season ending victory over South Carolina in 1998, and also had a career-high 10 tackles as a starter against NC State that same year.
Allen was a two-time recipient of an ACC Community Service Award and was honored as a Peach Bowl Scholar-Athlete. He was a founding member of the Clemson LIFE Line Community service program at Clemson.
After a professional career that included a stint in the Arena Football League, Allen followed his passion to a career in architecture. He had earned a degree in architecture design at Clemson.
For the last 15 years, Allen has had a successful career in the industry and currently works at McMillan, Pazdan and Smith in Greenville, where his area of emphasis is the design of athletic facilities. Recently he was the Project Manager for the design of 2016 National Champion Coastal Carolina’s baseball stadium in Myrtle Beach.
Recently, Allen was named one of the Best and Brightest by Greenville Magazine and has served on boards and advisory committees for United Way of Greenville, Upstate Forever, Greenville Tech College Foundation and the City of Greenville Planning Commission.
Allen founded his own non-profit organization called LeadRs, a reading and leadership development program for African-American young men. He was recently named to the Clemson Board of Visitors and is the current Chairman of the Leadership South Carolina Board.
Including Allen’s selection for this honor, Clemson’s full list of awards given at the team’s annual awards banquet on Saturday evening is included below:
Solid Rock Awards
Most solid, consistent, dependable player at each position
QB: Trevor Lawrence
RB: Travis Etienne
WRs: Hunter Renfrow, Tee Higgins
TE: Garrett Williams
OL: Justin Falcinelli, Mitch Hyatt
DE: Clelin Ferrell
DT: Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence
LB: Kendall Joseph
DB: A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse
Hustle Awards
Players who gave consistent effort throughout the year and served as an inspiration to teammates
Offense: RB Adam Choice, OL Gage Cervenka
Defense: DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Christian Wilkins
12th Man Awards
Players outside the starting 11 who contributed the most
Offense: WR Justyn Ross, QB Chase Brice, WR Derion Kendrick
Defense: DT Albert Huggins, S Nolan Turner
Iron Man Awards
Dependable players who displayed resilient persistence and leadership
Offense: T Mitch Hyatt, T Tremayne Anchrum, WR Hunter Renfrow
Defense: LB Tre Lamar, DE Austin Bryant, CB Trayvon Mullen
Most Improved Players of the Year
Offense: G John Simpson, OL Gage Cervenka, QB Chase Brice
Defense: S Denzel Johnson, LB Isaiah Simmons, DT Albert Huggins
Special Teams: S Nolan Turner
Most Inspirational Award
As voted on by their teammates
QB Chase Brice
RB Adam Choice
Rookie of the Year Awards
Offense: QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Justyn Ross
Defense: DE Xavier Thomas
Scout Team Players of the Year
Offensive Scout Team: DL Justin Mascoll, LB Luke Price
Defensive Scout Team: TE J.L. Banks, WR Carter Groomes
Future Impact Players
Offense: RB Lyn-J Dixon, T Jackson Carman, TE Braden Galloway, WR Derion Kendrick
Defense: DE Xavier Thomas, CB Mario Goodrich, DL Jordan Williams
Tiger Pride Award
Most valuable players on the unit
Offense: RB Travis Etienne, QB Trevor Lawrence
Defense: DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Christian Wilkins
Specialist of the Year
PK Greg Huegel
Special Teams Players of the Year
Given for the greatest effort on these units
Offensive Special Teams: PR Amari Rodgers, KR Derion Kendrick
Defensive Special Teams: S Kyle Cote, LB Isaiah Simmons, LB Chad Smith
PAW Award
Most blue-collar and unselfish players
Offense: WR Trevion Thompson, TE Milan Richard, OL Sean Pollard
Defense: DE Austin Bryant, LB J.D. Davis, DT Dexter Lawrence, LB Kendall Joseph
Tim Bourret Award
Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media
DE Clelin Ferrell
Academic Awards
Redshirt: WR Max May
Freshman: WR Will Brown
Sophomore: S Hall Morton
Junior: LS Patrick Phibbs
Senior: P Carson King
Overall: PK Alex Spence
True Tigers of the Year
Selected by Nieri Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff for exemplifying “Best is the Standard” in academic achievement
OL Gage Cervenka
DE Justin Foster
S Denzel Johnson
WR Amari Rodgers
Spiritual Leadership Award
RB Ty Thomason
5th Quarter Professional of the Year
For excellence in seeking professional development opportunities, including commitment to networking, internship involvement and attendance of career and professional development events
DE Chris Register
C.U. In Life Service Above Self Award
For demonstrating a heart for serving others
PK Greg Huegel
P.A.T. Man of the Year Award
For personifying manhood through leadership, ethics, demeanor, and community involvement
TE Milan Richard
NSCA Strength All-America Nominees
OL Gage Cervenka
DT Dexter Lawrence
DE Austin Bryant
LB Kendall Joseph
Strength Dedication Award
RB Adam Choice
DE Clelin Ferrell
LB Luke Price
TE Garrett Williams
All-In Accountability Leadership Award
Captains: RB Adam Choice, PK Alex Spence, TE Milan Richard, WR Trevion Thompson
Members: OL Gage Cervenka, RB Travis Etienne, DE Justin Foster, TE Braden Galloway, OL Bobby Gettys, S Denzel Johnson, DT Xavier Kelly, S Hall Morton, RB Darien Rencher, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Justyn Ross
Permanent 2018 Team Captains
RB Adam Choice
DE Clelin Ferrell
T Mitch Hyatt
LB Kendall Joseph
WR Hunter Renfrow
DT Christian Wilkins
–From Clemson Athletic Communications