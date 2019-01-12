Clemson Football hands out team awards

Former Clemson football player Michael Allen, now a successful architect in the Greenville, S.C. area, received the 2019 Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award at the Clemson Football Awards banquet on Saturday night. The honor is presented each year by the program to a former player who has had success professionally and in terms of community service after his Clemson career.

Allen was one of the most versatile football players on Tommy West’s teams between 1995 and 1998. The four-year letterman was a solid contributor to three bowl teams. He started his career as a running back as a freshman, then played on defense his final three years.

An off-and-on starter, he had a 50-yard interception return in Clemson’s season ending victory over South Carolina in 1998, and also had a career-high 10 tackles as a starter against NC State that same year.

Allen was a two-time recipient of an ACC Community Service Award and was honored as a Peach Bowl Scholar-Athlete. He was a founding member of the Clemson LIFE Line Community service program at Clemson.

After a professional career that included a stint in the Arena Football League, Allen followed his passion to a career in architecture. He had earned a degree in architecture design at Clemson.

For the last 15 years, Allen has had a successful career in the industry and currently works at McMillan, Pazdan and Smith in Greenville, where his area of emphasis is the design of athletic facilities. Recently he was the Project Manager for the design of 2016 National Champion Coastal Carolina’s baseball stadium in Myrtle Beach.

Recently, Allen was named one of the Best and Brightest by Greenville Magazine and has served on boards and advisory committees for United Way of Greenville, Upstate Forever, Greenville Tech College Foundation and the City of Greenville Planning Commission.

Allen founded his own non-profit organization called LeadRs, a reading and leadership development program for African-American young men. He was recently named to the Clemson Board of Visitors and is the current Chairman of the Leadership South Carolina Board.

Including Allen’s selection for this honor, Clemson’s full list of awards given at the team’s annual awards banquet on Saturday evening is included below:

Solid Rock Awards

Most solid, consistent, dependable player at each position

QB: Trevor Lawrence

RB: Travis Etienne

WRs: Hunter Renfrow, Tee Higgins

TE: Garrett Williams

OL: Justin Falcinelli, Mitch Hyatt

DE: Clelin Ferrell

DT: Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence

LB: Kendall Joseph

DB: A.J. Terrell, Tanner Muse

Hustle Awards

Players who gave consistent effort throughout the year and served as an inspiration to teammates

Offense: RB Adam Choice, OL Gage Cervenka

Defense: DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Christian Wilkins

12th Man Awards

Players outside the starting 11 who contributed the most

Offense: WR Justyn Ross, QB Chase Brice, WR Derion Kendrick

Defense: DT Albert Huggins, S Nolan Turner

Iron Man Awards

Dependable players who displayed resilient persistence and leadership

Offense: T Mitch Hyatt, T Tremayne Anchrum, WR Hunter Renfrow

Defense: LB Tre Lamar, DE Austin Bryant, CB Trayvon Mullen

Most Improved Players of the Year

Offense: G John Simpson, OL Gage Cervenka, QB Chase Brice

Defense: S Denzel Johnson, LB Isaiah Simmons, DT Albert Huggins

Special Teams: S Nolan Turner

Most Inspirational Award

As voted on by their teammates

QB Chase Brice

RB Adam Choice

Rookie of the Year Awards

Offense: QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Justyn Ross

Defense: DE Xavier Thomas

Scout Team Players of the Year

Offensive Scout Team: DL Justin Mascoll, LB Luke Price

Defensive Scout Team: TE J.L. Banks, WR Carter Groomes

Future Impact Players

Offense: RB Lyn-J Dixon, T Jackson Carman, TE Braden Galloway, WR Derion Kendrick

Defense: DE Xavier Thomas, CB Mario Goodrich, DL Jordan Williams

Tiger Pride Award

Most valuable players on the unit

Offense: RB Travis Etienne, QB Trevor Lawrence

Defense: DE Clelin Ferrell, DT Christian Wilkins

Specialist of the Year

PK Greg Huegel

Special Teams Players of the Year

Given for the greatest effort on these units

Offensive Special Teams: PR Amari Rodgers, KR Derion Kendrick

Defensive Special Teams: S Kyle Cote, LB Isaiah Simmons, LB Chad Smith

PAW Award

Most blue-collar and unselfish players

Offense: WR Trevion Thompson, TE Milan Richard, OL Sean Pollard

Defense: DE Austin Bryant, LB J.D. Davis, DT Dexter Lawrence, LB Kendall Joseph

Tim Bourret Award

Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media

DE Clelin Ferrell

Academic Awards

Redshirt: WR Max May

Freshman: WR Will Brown

Sophomore: S Hall Morton

Junior: LS Patrick Phibbs

Senior: P Carson King

Overall: PK Alex Spence

True Tigers of the Year

Selected by Nieri Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff for exemplifying “Best is the Standard” in academic achievement

OL Gage Cervenka

DE Justin Foster

S Denzel Johnson

WR Amari Rodgers

Spiritual Leadership Award

RB Ty Thomason

5th Quarter Professional of the Year

For excellence in seeking professional development opportunities, including commitment to networking, internship involvement and attendance of career and professional development events

DE Chris Register

C.U. In Life Service Above Self Award

For demonstrating a heart for serving others

PK Greg Huegel

P.A.T. Man of the Year Award

For personifying manhood through leadership, ethics, demeanor, and community involvement

TE Milan Richard

NSCA Strength All-America Nominees

OL Gage Cervenka

DT Dexter Lawrence

DE Austin Bryant

LB Kendall Joseph

Strength Dedication Award

RB Adam Choice

DE Clelin Ferrell

LB Luke Price

TE Garrett Williams

All-In Accountability Leadership Award

Captains: RB Adam Choice, PK Alex Spence, TE Milan Richard, WR Trevion Thompson

Members: OL Gage Cervenka, RB Travis Etienne, DE Justin Foster, TE Braden Galloway, OL Bobby Gettys, S Denzel Johnson, DT Xavier Kelly, S Hall Morton, RB Darien Rencher, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Justyn Ross

Permanent 2018 Team Captains

RB Adam Choice

DE Clelin Ferrell

T Mitch Hyatt

LB Kendall Joseph

WR Hunter Renfrow

DT Christian Wilkins

–From Clemson Athletic Communications