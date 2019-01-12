National Championship Parade, Celebration Gallery

Football

The national champs celebrated their title with a parade and celebration at Death Valley on Saturday in Clemson.

Check out some of the action from Clemson’s celebration in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery!

5hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney left no doubt during the Tigers’ national championship celebration who he thinks is the best team ever. Swinney said Clemson’s 2018 team is the best ever.  

6hr

Dabo Swinney said they had so much fun a couple of years ago at the Championship Parade they figured they would go ahead and put it on the calendar and do it again. And that is what they did Saturday at Death (…)

