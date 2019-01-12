Swinney celebrates, sends seniors off with strong message

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrated with the Tigers fans and also had a strong message for his senior class as they prepare to move onto life after Clemson.
Although his time as a Clemson Tiger has come to an end, the accomplishments linebacker Tre Lamar had during his three years at Clemson are incredible. During his overall college career, Lamar (…)
Brad Brownell and his Clemson Tigers suffered their third consecutive ACC loss, this time falling to No. 1 Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum, 63-43, in Clemson Saturday. Clemson was 26 percent from the field and (…)
David Skara was the second leading scorer in Clemson’s 63-43 loss to No.1 Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday. Skara had a total of nine points behind Marcquis Reed who had 14 points to lead the Tigers. (…)
Austin Bryant could not have ended his Clemson career in a more fitting way than with a celebration. Upwards of 50,000 Tiger fans flooded the area attending the parade and celebration ceremony for the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney left no doubt during the Tigers’ national championship celebration who he thinks is the best team ever. Swinney said Clemson’s 2018 team is the best ever.
Dabo Swinney said they had so much fun a couple of years ago at the Championship Parade they figured they would go ahead and put it on the calendar and do it again. And that is what they did Saturday at Death (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a new challenge for the 2019 Tigers on Saturday. Swinney talked about how once the Tigers have done something once they have repeated it many times. Here is the message (…)
Christian Wilkins was the first player to talk at Clemson’s national championship celebration on Saturday. Wilkins opened his remarks by apologizing for his “ugly crying” following the (…)
All year, all anyone outside of Clemson wanted to talk about was how good Alabama was. They said the Crimson Tide was perhaps the best team ever, as the defending national champions rolled through the SEC, (…)
If things were not already hectic enough for the Clemson football staff, players, coaches and administration since the Tigers beat Alabama on Monday night to win the 2018 National Championship, it’s (…)