Swinney celebrates, sends seniors off with strong message

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrated with the Tigers fans and also had a strong message for his senior class as they prepare to move onto life after Clemson.

 

 

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney left no doubt during the Tigers’ national championship celebration who he thinks is the best team ever. Swinney said Clemson’s 2018 team is the best ever.  

Dabo Swinney said they had so much fun a couple of years ago at the Championship Parade they figured they would go ahead and put it on the calendar and do it again. And that is what they did Saturday at Death (…)

