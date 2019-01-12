Swinney changes up challenge for 2019 team

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a new challenge for the 2019 Tigers. Swinney talked about how once the Tigers have done something once they have repeated it many times.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney left no doubt during the Tigers’ national championship celebration who he thinks is the best team ever. Coach Swinney said Clemson’s 2018 team is the best ever. (…)
Dabo Swinney said they had so much fun a couple of years ago at the Championship Parade they figured they would go ahead and put it on the calendar and do it again. And that is what they did Saturday at Death (…)
Christian Wilkins was the first player to talk at Clemson’s national championship celebration. Wilkins opened his remarks by apologizing for his “ugly crying” following the win in (…)
All year, all anyone outside of Clemson wanted to talk about was how good Alabama was. They said the Crimson Tide was perhaps the best team ever, as the defending national champions rolled through the SEC, (…)
If things were not already hectic enough for the Clemson football staff, players, coaches and administration since the Tigers beat Alabama on Monday night to win the 2018 National Championship, it’s (…)
Clemson is expecting around 70,000 fans to come to Tigertown Saturday to celebrate the football team’s 2018 National Championship. The Parade begins around 9 a.m., and the celebration ceremony at Death (…)
One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets for the 2020 class also happens to be close friends with one of Monday’s national title game heroes, Tigers wideout Justyn Ross. Ross hails from the same high (…)
Clemson crushed Alabama, 44-16, in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, capturing its second national title in three seasons and third in school history. Check out The (…)
The buzz continues following Clemson’s domination of Alabama. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the national champions. Every time I hear Dabo (…)