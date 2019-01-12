Wilkins apologizes to fans for "ugly crying"

Football

Christian Wilkins was the first player to talk at Clemson’s national championship celebration.  Wilkins opened his remarks by apologizing for his “ugly crying” following the win in Santa Clara.

