Wilkins apologizes to fans for "ugly crying"

Christian Wilkins was the first player to talk at Clemson’s national championship celebration. Wilkins opened his remarks by apologizing for his “ugly crying” following the win in Santa Clara.
All year, all anyone outside of Clemson wanted to talk about was how good Alabama was. They said the Crimson Tide was perhaps the best team ever, as the defending national champions rolled through the SEC, (…)
If things were not already hectic enough for the Clemson football staff, players, coaches and administration since the Tigers beat Alabama on Monday night to win the 2018 National Championship, it’s (…)
Clemson is expecting around 70,000 fans to come to Tigertown Saturday to celebrate the football team’s 2018 National Championship. The Parade begins around 9 a.m., and the celebration ceremony at Death (…)
One of Clemson’s top wide receiver targets for the 2020 class also happens to be close friends with one of Monday’s national title game heroes, Tigers wideout Justyn Ross. Ross hails from the same high (…)
Clemson crushed Alabama, 44-16, in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game, capturing its second national title in three seasons and third in school history. Check out The (…)
The buzz continues following Clemson’s domination of Alabama. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about the national champions. Every time I hear Dabo (…)
There is no doubt Trevor Lawrence’s performance in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game will go down as one of the greatest in Clemson history. The true freshman was (…)
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines. In this special edition, here are my thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines of Levi’s Stadium in (…)