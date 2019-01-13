Is Swinney one of the top 10 coaches of all time?

After his Clemson Tigers drilled Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last Monday, is Dabo Swinney now one of the top 10 coaches of all-time in college football?

That was the question asked Sunday morning on ESPNU Radio’s College Sports Sunday Show with Barrett Sallee and Tom Luginbill.

With last week’s win over the Tide, Swinney already owns two national championships and he is just 49 years old. His Tigers have played for the national championship in three of the last four years and have won two of the last three in college football.

“Let’s not forget who we have to talk about,” Luginbill said. “We have to talk about Woody Hayes, John McKay, Bear Bryant, (Joe) Paterno, (Bobby) Bowden, Steve Spurrier.”

Sallee pointed out Swinney now has more titles than Spurrier.

In his 10-plus seasons at Clemson, Swinney is 116-30 all-time and this year the Tigers became the first team in the modern era of major college football to go 15-0. The last time it happened was in 1897 by Penn.

“When it is all said and done, could he be in the top all time? He is only 49 years old,” Luginbill said.

“He could be there for sure, but right now, though? He is the second-best coach in college football without a doubt. Right now? All time? No,” said Sallee.