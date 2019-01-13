Saturday was a ‘big thank you’ from Joseph, the Tigers

For Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph, Saturday’s Championship Celebration was a different feeling than the one the Tigers had in 2016.

“The 2016 was so surreal and this one, I don’t know, it is different,” the senior said as he was leaving Death Valley on Saturday. “I guess maybe me being older makes it a little different because I am having to move on, but overall after putting in all the hard work and it paying off, that is the same feeling.”

Joseph and the Tigers celebrated their 44-16 win over Alabama in the national championship game with about 50,000 fans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They celebrated the fact they not only won the national championship, but the fact they became the first team in the modern era to go 15-0 in major college football.

The last one to do it was Penn back in 1897.

“It was just a big thank you (today),” Joseph said. “We could not have done any of this without the fans, the coaching staff and everybody, so we wanted to let everybody know that we appreciated them.”

Joseph finished his last year at Clemson second on the team with 81 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks. He also added seven quarterback pressures.

The weakside backer was part of a senior class that finished 55-4, tied with ‘Bama as the winningest senor class in the history of college football. They played in three national championship games and won two of them. They also won four ACC Championships and played in four College Football Playoffs.

The senior will now head to Florida to get ready for the NFL Draft.