Swinney: 'Dream big and to believe because dreams do come true'

Ten years ago, Dabo Swinney’s dream of becoming a head football coach at a major college football program came true.

In December of 2008, Swinney was named as Clemson Football’s 25th head coach. At the time, few believed the former wide receivers coach was the man for the job, but Swinney believed he was.

Since then Swinney has guided the Tigers to a 116-30 record in his 10-plus seasons as their head coach, he has won nine bowl games, seven Atlantic Division titles, five ACC Championships, four College Football Playoff appearances, played in three national championship games and two national championships.

“I would like to say to everybody watching out there and anybody listening, and my boys … I would like to tell everybody to dream big and to believe because dreams do come true and today I am very humbled because one of my dreams has come true,” Swinney said at his introductory press conference in 2008.

Ten years later, he is a two-time national champion.