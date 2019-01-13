What they are saying: Clemson celebrates national championship

Clemson won its third national championship in football last Monday with a 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game.

On Saturday, the Tigers were back in Clemson on Saturday as close to 50,000 fans filled the streets of Clemson and at Death Valley as they celebrated the 2018 National Champions.

Here is what was said about the parade and the celebration on Twitter.

What a wonderful celebration of our National Champions @ClemsonFB team today! What a great time to be a Tiger! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/cpnmSw0O6d — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) January 12, 2019

When you're 😀 you're a National Champion…but 😠 that the college football season's over…but then remembering you went 15-0 and was the first team in the modern era of college football to do so 😏 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/GpUYuZXsd6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 12, 2019

In three postseason games in the 2018 season, @ClemsonFB outscored Pittsburgh, No. 3 Notre Dame & No. 1 Alabama by a combined score of 116-29 (average score of 39-10). All three wins were by 27+ points.#Clemson outscored unbeatens Notre Dame & Alabama 74-19 in the bowl season. — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) January 13, 2019

Clemson fans savor title: "It's not that we won, it's how we won," coach Dabo Swinney said. "Our culture defines us, not these trophies." https://t.co/niidbI5pOv pic.twitter.com/doEXrMlzQz — Scott Keepfer (@ScottKeepfer) January 13, 2019

Once the parade portion of the @ClemsonFB celebration reached Death Valley, Kathleen Swinney took a few moments to describe the ride to @WSPA7 before her excitement was interrupted by someone you might recognize. Dabo Swinney just acting like a fan who loves a parade. Must See. pic.twitter.com/pr4MD4hRoh — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 12, 2019

Want some inspiration? Here's the quote that led the Clemson Football Tigers to win the National Championship. It might work in your life, too!🏆🏈🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/ySRDslcF7K — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) January 12, 2019

A total of 110 different Tigers played at least one game in the 2018 season. The 110 Tigers combined to play 1,087 games, good for 72.5 players per game.@ClemsonFB #ALLIN — Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) January 12, 2019

2 yrs ago, I got to cover Clemson’s 2016 National Championship parade as a senior. Today, I got to return to my alma mater to celebrate 2018 pic.twitter.com/2RwtlrTckC — Kaila Burns-Heffner (@K_BurnsHeffner) January 12, 2019

Had great time with Geoff Hart and Jane Robelot on WYFF TV at Clemson National Championship celebration today. pic.twitter.com/TBmUDBtK6k — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 12, 2019