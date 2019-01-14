Clemson receives ‘Champions Treatment’ at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It was not exactly a meal fit for a champion, but nonetheless it was a meal for the champions, and it was served at the White House.

For that, the Clemson football team was very appreciative for Monday’s opportunity. After all, they were sharing a meal with the President of the United States in Washington, D.C.

The Clemson Tigers, a week removed from winning the national championship with a 44-16 victory over Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif., were President Donald Trump’s guest Monday night as he entertained the 2018 National Champions at the White House.

Due to the government shutdown, there were not enough staffers to help feed an entire football team. So, Trump decided to go out and get fast food – Burger King, Wendy’s, McDonalds and pizza.

“So, I had a choice,” President Trump said to the Tigers. “Do I have no food for you, or do we give you a little quick salad that the First Lady will make, along with the Second Lady. They will make some salads, and I said, ‘You guys are not into salads.’ Or do I go out Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers and Big Macs?

“So that is what we did we did. All-American companies, Burger King, Wendy’s and McDonalds. We have Big Macs, we have double quarter pounders with cheese. We have everything that I like and that you like. I know, no matter what we did, there is nothing you can have that is better than that. Right?”

President Trump invited the Tigers to the White House last Friday. It was a quick turnaround after winning the national championship, but the President said he would not be able to do it for another two months and he knew the team possibly would not be able to come because of spring practice and the fact there are a lot of the players who will be prepping for the NFL Draft.

President Trump was thrilled to invite Clemson to the White House and called them “a very famous team” by the way they play the game.

Clemson has not only won two of the last three national championships, but the Tigers have played in the championship game in three of the last four years and have made the College Football Playoff four straight years.

“There are a lot of other teams with talent, and they are watching us tonight on live television,” the President said. “They are watching us, and they are saying, ‘We will get them next year.’ Maybe they will, but I don’t think you think so Coach (Dabo Swinney). You feel good about next year, right?”

President Trump singled out Swinney as well as Clemson President Jim Clements, athletic director Dan Radakovich and Clemson Board of Trustees Chairman Smyth McKissick, calling Clemson a wonderful university.

As for the players, he pointed out quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his great performance in earning offensive MVP honors, as well as cornerback A.J. Terrell for his game-high eight tackles and 44-yard interception return for a touchdown that got things started for the Tigers.

“You are all incredible athletes and incredible players,” President Trump said. “Congratulations on your stunning victory against a great team and your second national championship in three years.”

After President Trump spoke, he invited Clemson President Clements and Swinney to speak to the room and then he followed by inviting the whole team to join him in the Oval Office, something the President does not normally do.

This is the second time he has invited the Tigers into the Oval Office. The President also did it 19 months ago when he honored the 2016 National Champions.