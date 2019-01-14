Nation’s top receiver has ‘very high’ interest in joining WRU

On Christmas Day, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming narrowed his list of 30 offers down to 10 schools when he named his top group on social media.

Clemson made the cut, as did Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Fleming, the nation’s top-ranked receiver in the 2020 class, who feels that a few of the schools in his top 10 are recruiting him harder than the rest right now.

“Clemson, OSU, PSU, Florida,” Fleming listed.

As for Clemson, co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott has been in frequent contact with Fleming.

“Just talked to him the past like four days straight,” Fleming said.

What have the two discussed?

“Getting there ASAP for a visit, and my interest in the program,” Fleming said.

Clemson extended an offer to Fleming in June, and he is planning to visit campus for the first the time when the Tigers hold their annual elite junior day on Jan. 26.

According to Fleming, the opportunity he has to be a part of “Wide Receiver U” in the future is highly appealing to him.

“Very high,” he said when asked to describe his interest level in Clemson. “How can’t a WR be interested in WRU.”

Fleming was watching a week ago today when Tiger wideouts Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins shined in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama. Ross recorded six receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, while Higgins had three catches for 81 yards and a score.

Did seeing how that duo performed on the biggest of stages make the thought of joining WRU even more enticing for Fleming?

“Of course,” he said. “Coach really used his receivers well and the depth they have at the position is crazy.”

Fleming is ranked by both ESPN and 247Sports as the No. 1 wide receiver and a top-five overall prospect in the country for the 2020 recruiting class.