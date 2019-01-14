President Trump: Tigers proved they were the best

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said Clemson’s 2018 Football team was a fun team to watch this past year because the Tigers left no doubt who the best college football team in America was.

President Trump hosted the Tigers at the White House Monday, exactly one week after they beat Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The President honored head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson President Jim Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich for a great season.

Watch the President’s comments on TCITV.