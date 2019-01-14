President Trump: Tigers proved they were the best

President Trump: Tigers proved they were the best

Feature

President Trump: Tigers proved they were the best

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said Clemson’s 2018 Football team was a fun team to watch this past year because the Tigers left no doubt who the best college football team in America was.

President Trump hosted the Tigers at the White House Monday, exactly one week after they beat Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The President honored head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson President Jim Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich for a great season.

Watch the President’s comments on TCITV.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson safety Tanner Muse announced on social media Monday night that he has decided to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft. “Crazy how far I’ve come as a Clemson (…)

reply
2hr

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. Where does Clemson stand with four-star running back Jerrion Ealy following his official visit (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home