Simmons returning for his senior year

Just minutes after his teammate announced his return to Clemson for his senior season, strongside linebacker and nickel back Isaiah Simmons announced on Twitter he will return to Clemson for his senior year, too.

Clemson safety Tanner Muse also announced his return Monday night on Twitter.

With the return of Simmons and Muse, the Tigers will have three of their four starters back in the secondary, while Simmons will return as the lone starting linebacker.

In all, four starters are back on a defense that ranked first nationally in scoring defense and fifth in total defense.

Senior year bout to be even more crazy!! #ReturnOf11 pic.twitter.com/MVzZjze4Z8 — Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) January 15, 2019

Simmons played a big role this year in the Tigers’ run to another national championship. He led the Tigers with 89 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss. He had 1.5 sacks and broke up six passes. He also had one interception.

In the national championship game against Alabama, he led the Tigers with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.