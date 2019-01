WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott addressed the Clemson football team on Monday at the White House.

The Tigers, who won the 2018 National Championship last Monday, were invited to the White House Monday evening for dinner with President Donald Trump at others to honor their championship.

This is the second time in the last three years Clemson has been a guest of the President. The Tigers visited the White House in 2017 as well.