Lawrence collects 2018 Archie Griffin Award

The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced this week that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has earned the Archie Griffin Award, presented annually to college football’s most valuable player following the conclusion of bowl season.

The honor is the third bestowed upon Clemson by the Touchdown Club of Columbus this year. On Dec. 18, Lawrence was announced as the organization’s Freshman of the Year. Earlier in December, Head Coach Dabo Swinney had been announced as the group’s Woody Hayes Award winner as coach of the year.

Lawrence becomes the second Clemson player to earn the honor since the award’s inception in 1999. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, whose school freshman records Lawrence broke throughout the 2018 campaign, earned the award in 2015.

This season, Lawrence completed 259-of-397 passes for 3,280 yards with 30 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. He became the second true freshman and the first since Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway to guide his team to a national championship as the starting quarterback. He shined brightest on the game’s biggest stages, collecting Offensive Outstanding Player of the Game honors at the Cotton Bowl and Offensive MVP honors in the National Championship, averaging 337 yards in those contests while throwing six touchdowns and no interceptions.

The 2018 Archie Griffin Award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. A full list of all-time winners of the Archie Griffin Award is included below: