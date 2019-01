WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers at the White House Monday, exactly one week after they beat Alabama, 44-16, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The President honored the team, head coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson President Jim Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich for a great season.

Below are some photos from the Tigers’ trip.

–Photos by Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports