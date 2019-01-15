Tigers look to avoid worse ACC start in 20 seasons

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell met with the media on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s home game against Georgia Tech.

The Tigers are looking to avoid a fourth straight loss to start the ACC season. This is the first time since the 1999-2000 season Clemson has started an ACC season 0-3. That year they started the ACC 0-6.

Clemson (10-6, 0-3 ACC) opened the ACC season with games at No. 1 Duke, at Syracuse and played No. 4 Virginia at home on Saturday. The Orange knocked off the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

“We are an 0-3 team. That is what the record is,” Brownell said. “We have certainly played very good competition. Syracuse showed last night that when they are right, they can beat anybody in the country.

“Obviously, Virginia and Duke are very talented and tough (teams) to play.”

The Yellow Jackets are 10-6 overall and 2-1 in ACC play. Clemson and Georgia Tech tip off at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday.