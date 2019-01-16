How Clemson has built a football powerhouse

Last week, Clemson won its second national title in three years with a 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

In the last eight years, Clemson has recorded eight straight 10-win seasons, has won five ACC Championships, has made the College Football Playoff four straight years and has played for the national championship three times with of course the two victories over the Crimson Tide.

The Tigers’ current four-year stretch is the greatest in college football history as they have posted a 55-4 record and recorded two national titles along the way.

Here is a story from The Stadium on how head coach Dabo Swinney built Clemson into a national powerhouse.