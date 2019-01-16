Tigers are No. 1 for top Georgia receiver

Clemson’s strength at the wide receiver position was evident in its national championship win over Alabama, especially with dominant performances from Tee Higgins and true freshman Justyn Ross.

These big-bodied receivers create the type of mismatches that Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott love to have for their quarterbacks and the Tigers have been successful in grabbing these type of game-changers on an annual basis.

Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata highlighted the wide receiver haul in the 2019 class and there should be a couple in the 2020 class.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High School product Ze’Vian Capers could very well fill that role if he ends up picking the Tigers this spring.

Capers weighs in at a rangy 6-foot-4, 200-pounds and has a build that is roughly equivalent to Ross, Higgins and former Clemson star Mike Williams.

Right now, Clemson is in his group of favorites alongside schools such as Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas and Syracuse.

He told The Clemson Insider that he plans “on taking a couple of visits this spring,” before making his final decision around March.

“I have a handful of schools that I really want to visit,” he said. “Clemson for sure has the ultimate crack at it!”

It appears the Tigers are well in front of the pack for Capers which bodes well for them going into the final stretch of his recruitment.

“Clemson was the first school to notice recruit and offer me,” Capers said. “I felt very honored and surprised at the same time because my previous school was so run dominant and didn’t think anyone would notice what I was able to squeeze in, but coach Jeff Scott did and we built a good relationship from there.”

In addition to the great relationship he has with the coaching staff, Capers said he wants to contribute as a freshman and would most likely get a chance to at Clemson, especially due to his matchup potential with smaller cornerbacks.

He also told TCI that he plans to attend Clemson’s Jan. 26 elite junior day, which could end up sealing the deal for him.

Things are looking sunny for Capers choosing the Tigers and other schools will really have to roll out the red carpet if they want to keep him away from a spot at ‘Wide Receiver University’.