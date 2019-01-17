4-star Bentley and family have a blast on official visit

Most of the summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2019 signing class made their official visit to campus last weekend. Among them was four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley of Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bentley to see how his official visit went:

TCI: How did you enjoy the visit?

Bentley: “It was awesome. Spent more time with my bros. Just can’t wait to ball out with them.”

TCI: Who came with you and how did they enjoy it?

Bentley: “My mom, sister, nephew and girlfriend came. They all were excited and didn’t want to leave, especially my nephew!”

TCI: What was the highlight of the visit for you personally?

Bentley: “When everyone went to coach Swinney’s house and just relaxed, talked and just joked around. That was the first time the whole class of ‘19 got to be with each other so I enjoyed that.”

TCI: Who was your player host for the visit and what was it like spending time with him?

Bentley: “Shaq Smith was my host but I was around most of all the players, just spending time with them.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches as you get set to enroll at Clemson this summer?

Bentley: “They can’t wait till I get down and also the rest of the class. We have a lot to work on, and they want us to have fun while playing the game we love.”

Bentley committed to Clemson in July over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Florida among others.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had a strong senior year at Jackson-Olin, recording 118 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and four passes broken up en route to being named the Defensive Player of the Year in Birmingham.