Brownell liked the spirit of his team in win over Yellow Jackets

Clemson clinched its first ACC win of the year at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson Wednesday night over Georgia Tech.

The 72-60 victory is what Brad Brownell’s Tigers needed to boost their spirits.

Brownell, who is now 15-4 against Georgia Tech, said the last thing he said to his team when leaving the locker room before the game was, “I want us to be a team that plays with spirit. We’re going to show people that despite some losses, we’re still a very spirited team.”

And that is what the Tigers (11-6, 1-3 ACC) showed in winning their 14th straight home game over Georgia Tech, including 13 straight at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Guard Marcquise Reed scored a career-high 30 points in the victory, followed by center Elijah Thomas’ 11 points and nine rebounds. Aamir Simms dropped in 10 points, all of which came in the second half.

David Skara added nine points and played great defense to help the Tigers’ efforts, while point guard Shelton Mitchell had nine of the team’s 13 assists.

The Tigers shot 51 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind the arc.

Defensively, Clemson was once again sharp. The Tigers had five steals and played nagging defense all night.

