Clemson's guards get it done in much needed win

In helping Clemson beat Georgia Tech, 72-60, Wednesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, Tigers’ guard Marcquise Reed played nearly perfect.

The senior scored a career-high 30 points in the victory, while going 10-of-13 from the field and 8-of-8 from the foul line. He also added six rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Reed is currently the only player in a Power 5 Conference to average 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He now has 1,154 points in his Clemson career.

Point guard Shelton Mitchell contributed with nine assists in Clemson’s first ACC win of the year.

Clemson has now won 14 straight home games over Georgia Tech, including 13 straight at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Watch Reed’s and Mitchell’s postgame press conference on TCITV: