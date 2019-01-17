Virginia linebacker gives the latest on Clemson, recruitment

Clemson likes to have a tall and sturdy commanding presence in the middle of the defense and after linebacker Tre Lamar’s decision to declare for the NFL draft, it’s time to look ahead at recruits who could potentially take his place in the future.

2020 inside linebacker Ethan West has the size and athleticism to be a top-notch backer for the Tigers, all he needs is an offer from them.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound product out of Chesterfield (Va.) Cosby said that he frequently talks with Clemson, Michigan, Stanford, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Duke, UCLA and Nebraska.

He figures to see a steady flow of new offers during the spring evaluation period and as he goes on planned visits to A&M, UCLA, Stanford, Ohio State, Michigan and UNC.

Even without having offered West to date, Clemson is already very high on his list and would easily be in his top five schools come decision time.

He told The Clemson Insider that he stays in contact with a couple of coaches and staff members in Death Valley and they have discussed a potential offer.

“They said at the beginning of the season they will re-evaluate after their season and then decide,” he said. “We talk about where I would (fit) scheme wise and what the experience is like to play at Clemson.”

West said he plans on “getting through these visits and seeing who offers and who doesn’t and hopefully make the final decision by the end of spring.”

While he still needs to get a better picture of how he would fit on the Clemson team, he also mentioned that he would like to interact with the players within the program a little more during his next visit to Tigertown.