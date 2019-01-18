Clemson among favorites for 4-star Alabama WR entering visit

JJ Evans saw his recruitment blow up as he put up big numbers during his stellar junior year in 2018. The four-star wide receiver from Montevallo (Ala.) came into the season without a scholarship offer, but now has close to 20 under his belt after catching 74 passes for over 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Clemson is among the schools that have pulled the trigger on an offer to Evans, and the Tigers will soon get him on campus — the 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout is scheduled to attend the program’s elite junior day on Jan. 26.

“I can’t wait,” Evans said of the upcoming visit.

Evans, who earned the Clemson offer in November, has been in contact with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott as well as Todd Bates, his area recruiter for the Tigers.

“They told me that they can’t wait to get me down there,” Evans said.

What is he hoping to get out of his first trip to Tigertown?

“Just trying to see if I was to ever commit there would I be comfortable there for four years,” he said.

Evans said he feels Clemson is one of the schools recruiting him the hardest right now, along with Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Nebraska. He carries offers from all of those schools in addition to others such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Southern Cal.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment heading into the junior day visit?

“They are one of the favorites,” he said.

“I like how they get their receivers involved,” he added.

It’s still early in his recruitment and Evans currently has no timetable for his commitment decision, though he knows will be important to him when he makes his college choice.

“Seeing how I would fit in their program,” he said, “and seeing if I would be comfortable there for four years.”

Evans, who is also slated to visit Auburn on Feb. 2, received Alabama Class 4A All-State honors and was a finalist for Back of the Year as a junior.