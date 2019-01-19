Lawrence had a magnificent freshman season

Lawrence had a magnificent freshman season

Feature

Lawrence had a magnificent freshman season

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence set the college football world ablaze in his freshman season.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound field general was the 2018 ACC Rookie Of The Year. He set Clemson freshman records for both passing yards and touchdowns.

Lawrence was the first true freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a National Championship. His elite size, arm strength and accuracy, make him one of the most heralded passers in college football.

Check out Lawrence’s official highlights courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2d

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Clemson Tigers From the Sidelines. In this special edition of From the Sidelines some thoughts after visiting the White House with the national champs.

More The Clemson Insider
Home