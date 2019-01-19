Lawrence had a magnificent freshman season

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence set the college football world ablaze in his freshman season.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound field general was the 2018 ACC Rookie Of The Year. He set Clemson freshman records for both passing yards and touchdowns.

Lawrence was the first true freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a National Championship. His elite size, arm strength and accuracy, make him one of the most heralded passers in college football.

Check out Lawrence’s official highlights courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.