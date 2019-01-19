Top 2020 LB updates recruitment, talks Clemson

Four-star linebacker Phillip Webb brought in offers from a bunch of the nation’s top programs this past fall as more coaches took notice of him during his breakout junior season.

The highly regarded 2020 prospect from Buford (Ga.) Lanier amassed 86 total tackles, including 20 for loss and 10.5 sacks, to go with 27 quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, he accumulated offers from schools such as Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Penn State before earning an offer from Clemson in mid-November.

The offers have continued to roll in for Webb since the season ended. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has picked up offers from Florida State, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State in the last week alone.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Webb to get the latest on his recruitment and how the Tigers stack up with the other contenders.

“The Tigers stand pretty high,” he said.

Webb made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the victory vs. South Carolina at Death Valley on Nov. 24, just nine days after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” he said. “The game against South Carolina was one of the best college football games I’ve been to.”

Webb also attended games at Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee during the season. He doesn’t currently have any upcoming trips planned but has some in mind for this offseason.

“I would like to visit Clemson, Duke, Auburn and several others,” he said.

Webb said he is looking to get “a better feel for the campus and the facilities” when he returns to Clemson.

He has communicated with members of the coaching staff recently about how he would fit into Clemson’s scheme should he choose to play there. The Tigers view him as a hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end.

“They see me playing linebacker because I cover well in space, and also end due to my pass-rushing abilities,” he said.

Clemson’s staff has made a good early impression on Webb, a top-150 national prospect in the 2020 class.

“I like the coaches,” he said. “They’re very ambitious.”

Webb isn’t claiming any favorites, doesn’t have a timeline for his decision and appears to be wide open to all schools, but cited a few of those that are recruiting him the hardest right now.

“Most are showing around the same interest,” he said, “but to name a few, Clemson, Auburn and Oklahoma.”

Webb recently participated in the Under Armour Future 50 Underclassman Camp in Orlando, Fla. He is committed to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.