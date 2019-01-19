What They Are Saying: Recruits on visit to Clemson

Clemson played host to a bunch of recruits this weekend, welcoming several preferred walk-on targets and commitments to campus for official visits as well as hosting a number of younger prospects in future classes on unofficial visits.

Many of the guests took to Twitter and reacted to their experience in Tigertown. Check out what they had to say!

Bryce Mullenix, 2019 LB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny:

Taking an official visit this weekend to Clemson! @ClemsonFB 🐅❕ — Bryce Mullenix (@mullenix_bryce) January 16, 2019

Great dinner with @CoachVenables and the staff! Visit is 🔥🔥so far! pic.twitter.com/xhjN2Jz09Z — Bryce Mullenix (@mullenix_bryce) January 19, 2019

Darnell Albright, 2019, McDonough (Ga.) Henry County:

Cali Canaval, 2020 K, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.):

Justin Daniel, 2020 OL/DL, Villa Rica (Ga.):

Clemson University Indoor Facility 🧡🐅🤭 https://t.co/ZRO67l1uaq — Justin Daniel (@Kvng_JD71) January 19, 2019

C’quan Jnopierre, 2020 RB, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.):

Micaiah Joseph, 2020 LB, Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic:

Dezmond Tell, 2020 DT, Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown:

Quinton Bradford, 2021 OL, Norcross (Ga.):

Justin Hillman, 2021 CB, Evans (Ga.):

Zac Zivitski, 2021 DE, Simpsonville (S.C.) Southside:

Jeremy West-Pirtle, 2022 LB, Bunnell (Fla.) Flagler-Palm Coast: