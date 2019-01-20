1-on-1 with K.J. Henry: Next man up

Though he was sad to see his friend and teammate unable to play in the College Football Playoff, Albert Huggins also knew this was the opportunity he had been waiting for. Clemson defensive tackle Dexter (…)
Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s 2020 offensive lineman Brady Ward has collected close to 20 college offers as a junior in high school. With so many schools on his list to choose from, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound (…)
He is probably the most unheralded player on the defense, but without him, Clemson might not be a national champion for a second time in three years. At 6-foot, 235-pounds, Kendall Joseph is considered a (…)
Clemson played host to a bunch of recruits this weekend, welcoming several preferred walk-on targets and commitments to campus for official visits as well as hosting a number of younger prospects in (…)
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had a great sophomore year for the Tigers in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wideout played a big role in Clemson’s national championship season. He finished the 2018 (…)
Clemson continues to reload and restock talent through its recruiting efforts, one of the reasons why the Tigers have appeared in four straight College Football Playoffs, played in three of the last four (…)
Clemson running back Travis Etienne finished the 2018 season with 1,658 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns. The sophomore finished the year as the ACC Player of the Year. The All-American also earned (…)
Dexter Lawrence’s career at Clemson came to a sudden stop, but the jovial 6-foot-5, 350-pound defensive tackle from Wake Forest, N.C., did not let that affect his attitude. Due to a questionable drug test, (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence set the college football world ablaze in his freshman season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound field general was the 2018 ACC Rookie Of The Year. He set Clemson freshman records (…)