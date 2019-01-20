1-on-1 with K.J. Henry: Next man up

1-on-1 with K.J. Henry: Next man up

Football

1-on-1 with K.J. Henry: Next man up

The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with freshman defensive end K.J. Henry on media day before the national championship in San Jose, Calif.

Henry discussed his thoughts on his red-shirt season, fellow freshman Xavier Thomas and what makes Clemson different and much more.

Watch Henry’s conversation with TCI on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Outside of Sammy Watkins’ freshman season in 2011, no freshman wide receiver had the kind of year Clemson’s Justyn Ross had this past year. The Alabama native hit the 1,000-yard mark thanks to (…)

reply
16hr

He is probably the most unheralded player on the defense, but without him, Clemson might not be a national champion for a second time in three years. At 6-foot, 235-pounds, Kendall Joseph is considered a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home