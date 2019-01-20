Clemson will miss Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow is one of the most beloved Clemson players of all time.

The former walk-on not only earned a scholarship, but he became the hero in the 2017 College Football National Championship Game when he caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to beat Alabama, 35-31.

This year, the Myrtle Beach native did not need to be a hero in the Tigers’ second national championship win over Alabama, but he made enough big plays during the course of the year to help Clemson win its second national championship in three years.

Renfrow caught 49 catches for 544 yards and a touchdown, while making several clutch catches on third down throughout the season.

Here are the top plays by Hunter Renfrow in 2018, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.