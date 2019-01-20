In-state RB picks up Clemson offer on visit

An in-state running back that has long been on Clemson’s radar received an offer from the Tigers while on campus this weekend.

Charleston (S.C.) First Baptist School 2019 running back Michel Dukes reported the offer Sunday afternoon. Clemson hosted him for an official visit this weekend.

“Blessed to receive an off from Clemson University #GoTigers,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Dukes (5-10, 190) is the No. 13 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

As a senior this past season, Dukes rushed for 2,030 yards and 29 touchdowns on 188 carries (10.8 average). As a junior in 2017, he ran for 1,465 yards and 27 scores on 146 attempts (10.0 average).

Clemson joins an offer list for Dukes that includes East Carolina, Syracuse, Appalachian State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

Dukes has also taken official visits to East Carolina and Syracuse.