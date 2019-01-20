Justyn Ross was just amazing

Outside of Sammy Watkins’ freshman season in 2011, no freshman wide receiver had the kind of year Clemson’s Justyn Ross had this past year.

The Alabama native hit the 1,000-yard mark thanks to his performance against Alabama in the national championship game, where he made two spectacular catches.

Ross led the Tigers with 6 catches for 153 yards in the national championship win, while scoring on a 74-yard touchdown pass from fellow freshman, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver also led Clemson with 6 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory over Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Ross finished the year with 46 catches for exactly 1,000 yards, while scoring nine touchdowns. His 1,000 yards led the team, as did his 21.7 yards per catch average.

The ACC Digital Network gives you at look at Ross’ top plays from this season.