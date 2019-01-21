Amari Rodgers can do it all

Amari Rodgers can do it all

Feature

Amari Rodgers can do it all

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers can do it all.

The Tigers’ sophomore receiver was one of the team’s top playmakers while also was a a dynamic punt returner in 2018.

Rodgers finished the season with 901 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He led Clemson in punt return yards with 299, including a 62-yard return for a touchdown at Boston College.

The Tennessee native was also second on the team with 55 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns. He had a long of 68 yards at Florida State in the Tigers’ 49-point win at Tallahassee.

Here are Rodgers best plays from 2018, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

PITTSBURGH — Sparked by a third-quarter turnaround, the Clemson Tigers outscored the Pittsburgh Panthers by 11 points in the second half for a come-from-behind, 65-59, victory at the Petersen Events (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home