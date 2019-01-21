Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers can do it all.

The Tigers’ sophomore receiver was one of the team’s top playmakers while also was a a dynamic punt returner in 2018.

Rodgers finished the season with 901 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He led Clemson in punt return yards with 299, including a 62-yard return for a touchdown at Boston College.

The Tennessee native was also second on the team with 55 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns. He had a long of 68 yards at Florida State in the Tigers’ 49-point win at Tallahassee.

Here are Rodgers best plays from 2018, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.