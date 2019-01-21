Clemson commit ready to recruit at elite junior day

Clemson class of 2020 commitment Walker Parks couldn’t contain his excitement two weeks ago today while watching the Tigers throttle Alabama by a score of 44-16 in the national championship game.

“Holy crap talk about a beatdown,” Parks said. “I was dancing while watching the game. I can’t wait to be a part of that program. And honestly I think toward the end they showed mercy. They could have run it up even more.”

Parks, who gave his verbal pledge to Clemson in the fall, said that “it feels amazing” to be committed to such a premier program.

“I can sleep at night knowing I’m going to a good program who cares about me, and that’s all I care about,” stated the four-star prospect.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney traveled to Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., last week to check in on Parks during the contact period.

“I thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Parks said of getting the visit from Swinney. “I walked out of class to see Dabo Swinney standing in the hallway talking to my coach… It kind of felt unreal. I will for sure remember that the rest of my life.”

Parks will be back at Clemson this weekend to attend the program’s elite junior day event Saturday.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “I’ll get to meet some commits that I haven’t met yet and recruit some big-time guys. I’m looking forward to it.”

The expected guest list for the junior day is loaded with talent and includes five-stars such as defensive end Bryan Bresee, wide receiver Julian Fleming, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, cornerback Fred Davis and athlete Arik Gilbert — just to name some of the top prospects planning to be on hand.

Parks says he is ready to make his recruiting pitch for why they and others should jump on board with the Tigers’ 2020 class.

“I’m gonna let them know that Clemson means more than winning football games,” he said. “I’m gonna make sure that they know we really want them as a person, not just their talent. I’ve gotten the chance to talk to some of them and they are really good guys. They’d fit the program perfect.”

Parks committed to Clemson in October, choosing the Tigers over Kentucky – where his father played college football – as well as offers from Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Louisville and others.

He is one of three offensive line commits in Clemson’s 2020 class, along with Canton (Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams and Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.