Feaster quietly did his job

Tavien Feaster quietly has become Clemson’s workhorse in the backfield.

The junior averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns for the defending national champions in 2018.

Feaster came into the year a little banged up and it took him a couple of games to get his legs totally back under him, but once he did, he became a nice change of pace back to ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne.

Feaster was also the best pass blocker in the backfield and played mostly on third down or in passing situations.

The Spartanburg High School product rushed for 440 yards and also caught 11 passes for 71 more yards.

In the national championship game against Alabama, he caught two passes for 29 yards, including a 26-yard pass to set up a touchdown.

Watch Feaster’s best plays from 2018, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.