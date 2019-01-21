Mullen went out on top

In his last game as a Clemson Tiger, Trayvon Mullen went out the best way possible.

The Clemson cornerback had perhaps his best game as a Tiger on the biggest stage possible. In the Tigers’ 44-16 win over Alabama on Jan. 7, Mullen return an interception 46 yards, forced a fumble on a sack and totaled six tackles overall.

His interception allowed Clemson to seize control of the game with a fourth touchdown, while his forced fumble stopped a Crimson Tide drive, which led to a field goal just before halftime.

For his efforts, Mullen was awarded as the game’s Most Valuable Defensive Player on a unit that shut out Alabama in the last 44 minutes of the game and held the Crimson Tide to just 219 total yards over the final three quarters.

“It is special to me,” Mullen said. “To be able to lead these guys was great. They trusted and believed in me, so I give thanks to all of those guys. The guys up front, the whole secondary, the scout team, Coach Brent Venables, (Mike) Reed, just anybody that is a part of the defense.

“I appreciate all of them.”

Mullen, who declared for the NFL Draft on January 9, finished his Clemson career with 94 tackles in 41 games. He started 24 overall, including 14 this past year. His interception in the national championship game was his fourth career pick.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native tallied 37 tackles in his final season, including 11 tackles in the two College Football Playoff games.

For Mullen, going out as a national champion for the second time in three years, and the defense playing the way it did in the championship, is what made this past season even more special for him.

“We were really comfortable,” he said. “We prepared. That was the biggest thing. We went out there with an edge and we believed in each other and we loved each other. I think that was the main thing.”

Mullen will now prepare for the NFL Combine, which will begin on Feb. 26 and will run through March 4 in Indianapolis.