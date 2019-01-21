Mullenix: ‘It doesn’t get any better’ than Clemson

After playing host to some of its 2019 signees for official visits two weekends ago, Clemson welcomed several walk-on commitments and targets to campus for their official visits this past weekend.

One of the notable prospects that the Tigers hosted was Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny linebacker Bryce Mullenix, who had a very enjoyable experience at Clemson.

“Honestly, it was just a blessing to be there because they’ve got the best facilities around, they have the best coaches around, and it doesn’t get any better than that,” Mullenix said.

Mullenix had dinner with defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Friday evening and spent time at Dabo Swinney’s house during the weekend as well.

“I think the most enjoyable moments were probably just sitting around with the coaches and having conversations,” Mullenix said of the highlight of his official visit. “Especially at Coach Swinney’s house, just being a part of their family.”

Mullenix was accompanied by his mother and his father, Scott, who played at Alabama with Swinney and several other members of Clemson’s coaching staff.

“They loved it,” Mullenix said when asked how his family enjoyed the visit. “My parents are real happy about how it went.”

Mullenix was one of the standout performers at the Swinney Camp last June and earned a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson as a result of his strong showing.

The coaches let Mullenix know he would be a welcome addition to the Clemson family if he wanted to commit.

“They said that they don’t care if a guy is a preferred walk-on or he has an offer,” Mullenix said. “They treat everyone the same and they would be happy to have me a part of their family.”

Clemson defensive line signee Ruke Orhorhoro served as Mullenix’s player host for the visit, and Mullenix also hung out with another defensive line signee, Etinosa Reuben. Mullenix and Reuben were teammates in the Blue-Grey All-American game earlier this month.

“We had a lot of fun,” Mullenix said. “They’re great kids.”

In addition to the offer from Clemson, Mullenix has offers from Butler, Georgetown, Jacksonville and West Florida. He said that his recruitment remains open right now.

Mullenix also visited Clemson a couple of times for games in the fall.

When he considers Clemson as one of his college options, what stands out most to him?

“What stands out about Clemson is definitely the coaches and the culture, because there’s no clicks and everyone’s treated equally and everyone’s loved,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than the staff they have.”