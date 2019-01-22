Bryant had a great final season

Austin Bryant finished his Clemson career with 43 tackles in 2018, including 14.5 tackles for loss.

Of those 14.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, eight were sacks. The defensive end finished third on the team in tackles for loss behind Ferrell and Wilkins and was second to Ferrell in sacks.

“It is great to get to ride off into the sunset. It was just an amazing feeling,” he said.

Bryant finished his Clemson career with 152 tackles. He had 35 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and of those, 20 were sacks. He also had 25 quarterback hurries, four deflected passes and one interception.

The defensive end was also part of a senior class at Clemson that went 55-4 in their four seasons, tied with Alabama’s seniors for the best all-time mark in the history of college football. They are also the first seniors, as members of the ACC, to win two national championships in their careers to go along with four outright ACC Championships as well.

They are also the first senior class in ACC history to win five bowl games.

