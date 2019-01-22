Clemson falls on the road at Florida State

Clemson falls on the road at Florida State

Basketball

Clemson falls on the road at Florida State

Aamir Simms turned in a game-high 18 points and Elijah Thomas finished with his fifth double-double of the season, but Clemson University men’s basketball couldn’t sustain a good first half and fell to Florida State 77-68 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-7, 1-4 ACC) were led by Simms and Thomas offensively, while Marcquise Reed joined the two big men in double-figures with a 13-point performance.

Thomas tallied his 16th double-double of his career and also added a career-best five assists and one block on the night.

Clemson finished the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 41-35 after the opening stanza. After scoring the first bucket of the second half, the Tigers held an eight-point advantage – their second largest of the night.

However, the Seminoles (14-5, 2-4 ACC) outscored the Tigers 42-25 the rest of the way to claim the victory.

Clemson will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 26 at NC State. Tipoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. from PNC Arena.

Notes: Elijah Thomas notched his fifth double-double of the season and the 16th of his career … Clemson moves to 12-4 overall when Thomas posts a double-double … Thomas also dished out a career-best five assists … he had previously posted three helpers on seven occasions … with 11 rebounds, Elijah Thomas now has 526 for his Clemson career – just 78 shy of cracking the top 25 in Clemson history … Marcquise Reed scored 13 points for his 56th double-figure scoring game of his career … Reed is 14 double-figure scoring games shy of tying for 16th all-time in program history … with his 13 points, Reed now owns 1,171 career points and ties Randy Mahaffey (1964-67) for 28th on the all-time list … Aamir Simms’ 18 points marked his ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and his second-highest offensive output of the year.

, Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

In his last game as a Clemson Tiger, Trayvon Mullen went out the best way possible. The Clemson cornerback had perhaps his best game as a Tiger on the biggest stage possible. In the Tigers’ 44-16 win over (…)

reply
1d

Tavien Feaster quietly has become Clemson’s workhorse in the backfield. The junior averaged 5.6 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns for the defending national champions in 2018. Feaster came (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home