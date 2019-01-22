Clemson falls on the road at Florida State

Aamir Simms turned in a game-high 18 points and Elijah Thomas finished with his fifth double-double of the season, but Clemson University men’s basketball couldn’t sustain a good first half and fell to Florida State 77-68 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-7, 1-4 ACC) were led by Simms and Thomas offensively, while Marcquise Reed joined the two big men in double-figures with a 13-point performance.

Thomas tallied his 16th double-double of his career and also added a career-best five assists and one block on the night.

Clemson finished the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 41-35 after the opening stanza. After scoring the first bucket of the second half, the Tigers held an eight-point advantage – their second largest of the night.

However, the Seminoles (14-5, 2-4 ACC) outscored the Tigers 42-25 the rest of the way to claim the victory.

Clemson will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 26 at NC State. Tipoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. from PNC Arena.

Notes: Elijah Thomas notched his fifth double-double of the season and the 16th of his career … Clemson moves to 12-4 overall when Thomas posts a double-double … Thomas also dished out a career-best five assists … he had previously posted three helpers on seven occasions … with 11 rebounds, Elijah Thomas now has 526 for his Clemson career – just 78 shy of cracking the top 25 in Clemson history … Marcquise Reed scored 13 points for his 56th double-figure scoring game of his career … Reed is 14 double-figure scoring games shy of tying for 16th all-time in program history … with his 13 points, Reed now owns 1,171 career points and ties Randy Mahaffey (1964-67) for 28th on the all-time list … Aamir Simms’ 18 points marked his ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and his second-highest offensive output of the year.