From walk-on to hero: Renfrow’s journey was all about the people

For Hunter Renfrow, his four seasons at Clemson are not about winning all the championships and games, it has been more about the people and creating those lasting memories with them along a journey that saw him go from walk-on to hero.

Renfrow is part of a senior class at Clemson that will go down as the best in the history of college football. They went 55-4 in their four years together. They became the first group of seniors in the history of the ACC to win two national championships and the first to win four outright ACC titles and advance to the College Football Playoff all four years.

“Before practices, it is the handshakes, the arguments in the locker room and the day-to-day activities,” Renfrow said to WYFF’s Julia Morris recently. “It is not the mountain top experiences, it is the journey along the way and that is what I will remember the most about it.”

Renfrow is without a doubt one of the most beloved Tigers in the history of the program.

Prior to his freshman season, head coach Dabo Swinney bragged about Renfrow to the media and talked about how he was going to be a star at Clemson before it was all said and done. When Swinney let the media inside to watch practice later that year, it was obvious Swinney was right when Renfrow consistently got open against All-American cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

By Week 6 of 2015, he became a starter and he never gave his spot up. In the national championship game against Alabama, he introduced himself to the rest of the country with seven catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

In the 2016 rematch against the Tide, he became every Clemson fans favorite player when he grabbed Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass with one second to play to lift the Tigers to their first national championship in 35 years.

The touchdown grab graced the cover of Sports Illustrated later that week. Renfrow topped his performance against Bama from the year before with a 10-catch night for 92 yards and two more scores in the 35-31 victory.

Then of course this year, he helped Clemson become the first 15-0 team in the modern era of college football.

In his four games against Alabama, Renfrow caught 24 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

Renfrow ended his career at Clemson with a record 43 straight games with at least one reception. He had 186 career receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ranks fifth all time at Clemson in receptions and 11th in yards.

In his final season, the Myrtle Beach native grabbed 49 passes for 544 yards and one touchdown.